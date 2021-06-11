Jennifer Love Hewitt Reveals All Of Her Pregnancy 'Feels' In Hilarious Instagram PSA
Pregnancy has its many side effects: swollen feet, changing body parts, extra strong emotions, and so on. Apparently, actor Jennfer Love Hewitt — who announced her third pregnancy in May — has recently been feeling those extra powerful emotions, as she revealed in a hilarious update on her Instagram Story on June 11.
"Okay, so I didn't think that it was possible to cry more than I already do — not in real life, but like my job, on the show. I feel like on '911' all I do is cry all the time for hours and months and months," she began. "But I am apparently at the part of pregnancy where I just like cry-slash-hysterically laugh at the same time moment, so I just want to let everyone know I'm good," she smiled. "I feel like this is a PSA to say just a pregnant lady with a lot of feels. I would say probably four times a day at the moment I'm just breaking out into tears because things emotionally touch my heart. And then that makes me laugh, and so then I crack up laughing about the fact that I'm crying," she further explained.
It looks like her growing baby has control of her emotions, and it's not sitting quite right with the rest of her family. Keep scrolling to learn what she said about her family's reaction to her spurts of emotion.
Jennifer Love Hewitt's pregnancy emotion has her family confused
Jennifer Love Hewitt is no stranger to pregnancy. She welcomed her first child, daughter Autumn, with husband Brian Hallisay in November 2013, per Closer Weekly. She gave birth to her second child, son Atticus, in 2015. Despite this, it seems like her whole family — including herself — is a bit taken back by the extra strong emotion she's been feeling.
"My kids are not sure what's happening. My husband's not quite sure what's happening, and the truth is, I'm not either," she said on her Instagram Story. "But I'm just going with it because it's just one of those things, you know? Alright, well that's where I am for the day," she continued, finishing her update.
Earlier in the day on June 11, the "911" actor also gave a silly update on her pregnancy: that her pants won't stay up. Taking to her Instagram Story with a selfie of her exposed baby bump (seen above), she wrote, "When the pants keep slipping off the bump!" According to People, the first time Hewitt displayed her bump was in a poolside selfie that read, "I am officially declaring hot bump summer!" Even with her extra emotions, it seems like Hewitt is having fun with her pregnancy — slipping pants and all.