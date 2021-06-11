The Shocking Word Meghan McCain Called Kamala Harris On The View

Meghan McCain is known for speaking her mind — it's what makes her a captivating co-host of "The View" after all. But that doesn't mean her words don't get her into hot water or offend viewers at times, and most recently, she's gotten into it with Vice President Kamala Harris.

On the June 10 episode of "The View," McCain spoke out about the current administration's approach to immigration and took a hard stance on Harris' recent actions and comments on the situation. She said, per The Wrap, "Vice President Harris was in Guatemala this week telling people seeking asylum in the US not to come, warning that they will be sent back. She is also taking heat for not visiting our own border yet, saying she'll go at some point. Even some fellow Democrats think that she's handling the crisis wrong."

Then, she went in on the VP, adding, "I thought she sounded like a moron when she was talking to Lester Holt and her nervous laugh is making me nervous that she doesn't know what she's doing," referencing an interview Harris did with the MSNBC host earlier in the week. Read on to see what Twitter had to say about her choice of words for the vice president.

More to come...