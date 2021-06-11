Roddy Ricch's Resurfaced Comments About Kanye West Is Raising Eyebrows

Have no fear, hip-hop enthusiasts: Roddy Ricch and Kanye West are not at odds with one another. After nearly two months of what seems to be reflection, Roddy is clarifying why he was so pissed about Ye urinating on a Grammy Award — pun intended. The rapper sat down with Big Boy's Neighborhood to discuss the rant, and how he felt Ye's stunt devalued the accomplishment as a whole. "What I was saying was, I grew up looking to a Kanye or Jay as like, 'If I do this, I wanna have twenty [Grammys] because that's what they did,'" explained Roddy.

"When I seen [Kanye] pissing on a Grammy, it kinda rubbed me wrong 'cause I was like, damn n***a, now that I'm getting nominated, I feel like everybody's s**tting on the accolades. Now, it's like it don't even matter. Now that I look back on it, it's like, I don't really give a f**k about it like that. But in that moment, that's more so what I was thinking. No disrespect to Kanye because he's a legend. He's the guy. I pulled up on him, we chopped it up so it ain't no disrespect to him."

Regardless of his personal opinions on West's anti-Grammy stunt, Roddy has previously spoken of his admiration of the rapper. "He showed me there's more to life than just music. He taught me [about] really building empires," he explained to Complex. "He was building things that don't got nothing to do with music, with different rooms having different ideas. Even building up a community or a civilization that can start and become something else. ... It opened my mind."