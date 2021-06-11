Camila Cabello Opens Up About Navigating Her Childhood Trauma

Camila Cabello is opening up about how understanding and navigating her past childhood trauma has helped improve her mental health. In a candid interview on June 11 with California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke-Harris about Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), the "Havana" singer said it took accepting that she experienced "toxic stress" as an adolescent to help better deal with her anxiety.

"I have experienced, especially I think in my late teens and early 20s, feeling like I had like symptoms of, you know, an anxiety disorder and feeling like, 'Oh, where is that coming from?' Also really beating myself up about it and being really hard on myself. Feeling like it was some inadequacy or that I was just coming up short on the like wisdom scale," she recalled of her past inner struggles.

Cabello continued on to say that learning about trauma experienced at an early age and how it can affect your entire body — including brain development — helped her feel more at ease with her mental health. "...That really helped me be like, 'Oh, enough beating myself up,'" she said. The singer did not mention the toxic situation she experienced growing up, but she has previously said that she underestimated the impact that moving to a new country at a young age can have on a child, as reported by The Guardian in 2018. Cabello moved to America from Cuba at the age of 6, per IMDb.

