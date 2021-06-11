Caitlyn Jenner And Jimmy Kimmel's Feud Just Heated Up
Jimmy Kimmel's June 10 segment about the series finale of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" turned political when he used the bit to segue into speaking about Caitlyn Jenner's appearance on "The View" that same day. While on "The View," Caitlyn emphasized her eagerness to "bring hope back" to California and discussed former President Trump's term as president. While Caitlyn refused to answer if she believes the theory that Trump won the 2020 election, she said she thought Trump "did do some good things" as president.
Subsequently, Kimmel picked up on Caitlyn's comments and used them to slam her run for governor on his show. "Are we sure that isn't Donald Trump in a Caitlyn Jenner wig?" he asked as he compared their so-called "resemblance" through side-by-side photos of the two celebrity-turned-politicians making funny faces. "She's just trying to get attention," he continued. "Caitlyn Jenner has a better chance of being the next Batman than she does governor of California."
Following his comments, Kimmel was labeled as "transphobic" (via The Sun), but Caitlyn Jenner wanted to say something herself. "Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig," she tweeted on June 11. "He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat," she slammed.
However, she didn't leave it at that. Keep reading to see how else Caitlyn Jenner and Jimmy Kimmel's feud just heated up.
Caitlyn Jenner is calling out Jimmy Kimmel's past controversies
Caitlyn Jenner's original tweet calling out Jimmy Kimmel was met with mixed feelings from followers. While some were supportive of her feelings, many accused Caitlyn of "playing the victim" and refusing to see that he was comparing their policies and Hollywood backgrounds. She was also labeled a "hypocrite" for seemingly wanting to cancel Kimmel, despite previously vowing to "cancel cancel culture" if elected as the governor of California. Kimmel himself responded with a photo of Gary Coleman smiling, and seemed completely unbothered.
However, that didn't stop Caitlyn from taking the feud to the next level. Following her tweet, she posted three more calling Kimmel's past controversies out. In her second tweet of her tirade against the talk show host, she shared a photo of him in blackface and complained he received a "pass" for his past actions. Kimmel apologized on his show in June 2020 for his past segments donning blackface, which took place in the 1990s.
Caitlyn also posted a screenshot of an old bit Kimmel did in which he allegedly "asked women to fondle him in public." She then brought up a line aired in a "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" segment from 2013, in which a child stated that Americans "kill everyone in China." ABC apologized for the line at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter.
As of this writing, Kimmel has not responded to the additional remarks made by Caitlyn. Only time will tell what will come of this feud.