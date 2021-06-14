Madison LeCroy Posts First Photos With New Boyfriend

Madison LeCroy's name has hardly been out of the gossip columns in 2021 — and now she's giving everyone something new to talk about. As fans will probably already know, the "Southern Charm" star hit the headlines in a major way in January after rumors began to swirl she was supposedly romantically involved with Alex Rodriguez while he was still engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

After the rumors refused to die down, LeCroy alleged in February that she'd had at least one video call with Rodriguez, but claimed they'd never actually met. "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me. I don't want anything bad for his family, or for mine," she told Page Six. "We are definitely innocent in this."

Rodriguez and Lopez then split in April, confirming the news in a statement to Today. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said, noting they "wish the best for each other and one another's children." Rodriguez denied an affair with the reality star.

LeCroy hinted at a new romance that same month after a fan brought up the A-Rod hoopla in a comment on Instagram. "Mmmm ARod on his way girl get bags [packed] he coming for you," they wrote, according to Comments By Bravo, to which she hit back, "I have a boyfriend!"

Well, it seems like she's now ready to officially introduce him to the world. Read on for what we know about their social media debut.