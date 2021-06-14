The Truth About Sheryl Crow And Michael Jackson's Manager

With a career spanning more than three decades, most know and love Sheryl Crow for being a chart-topping musician. With nine Grammy Award wins and nine top 10 albums on the US Billboard 200, it's safe to say that Crow has made her mark in the industry. With that being said, the "If It Makes You Happy" hitmaker first got her foot in the door as a backup singer for music icon Michael Jackson.

In a 2017 interview with "Today," Crow revealed that she toured with the King of Pop himself during the late 80s for a couple of years. The singer performed his hit single "I Just Can't Stop Loving You" each night on the tour and expressed it was an "amazing" experience. Crow explained that she was a school teacher in St. Louis prior and booked that life-changing job just six months after moving to LA.

During the interview, the chart-topping star said she would write a book on her experience one day and will release it "once everyone dies," adding, "so I can tell the real stories." Even though Crow seemed to be joking around, she did state she would "change the names to protect the innocent." However, in a new 2021 interview, she revealed a tragic story she was involved with on the same tour. Keep reading to find out more.