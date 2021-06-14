The Friends Cast Member Over 33% Agree Is Their Least Favorite

Despite being off-air for almost 20 years, the widely successful '90s and early 2000s sitcom "Friends" is still making headlines. Centered on a group of 20-something friends all trying to make something for themselves in the heart of New York, the show has grown fans long after its season finale in 2004 because of its oh-so funny dialogue and extremely well-cast leads.

According to Analyzing TV, "In the years to come, twenty-something year old's will still be able to relate to the series because of how realistic the show was. From the constant change of careers whether it's getting laid off or promoted, to going from relying on your parents to being completely on your own, 'Friends' remains the show that captures this age group so perfectly."

However, what truly made "Friends" such a unique hit, was the fact that the plot didn't follow just one character as the lead. Instead, Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe all had their own very pivotal storylines. Essentially the group members on "Friends" were all the lead characters.

With the highly anticipated reunion that recently aired on HBO Max, it had us wondering here at Nicki Swift, which of the characters is, well, not the favorite. Wondering which "Friends" cast member is the least-liked amongst fans? We polled our readers and asked them which character they disliked the most — and the answers aren't what we expected. Keep reading to find out who was named.