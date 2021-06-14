The Big-Time Rapper Drake Has Tattooed On His Arm

When you're "25 sitting on 25 mill," you pick up some over-the-top habits. And for rapper Drake, that meant investing in a few music-inspired tattoos.

The artist was named Billboard's Artist of the Decade in 2021 thanks to his nine No. 1 albums and six No. 1 singles. In celebration of Drake's success over the years, the artist has bought himself some pretty luxurious gifts, including renting out a stadium after his big Billboard win. In 2017, after the release of the rapper's mixtape "More Life," Drake honored the accomplishment with a tattoo of a hibiscus flower and bee, according to NME. But not all of Drake's tattoos were celebrations of his accomplishments — some are dedications to those that inspired his career.

According to The Fader, Drake inked a few tattoos dedicated to R&B singer Sade, and has the late Aaliyah tattooed on his body. The "God's Plan" artist reportedly also has matching shark tattoos with his ex, Rihanna. And the A-list rapper Drake has tattooed on his arm is the one artist who had a huge impact on Drake's career.