Jessica Biel Reveals The Truth About Her Son Phineas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake surprised the world in July 2020 when it was announced they'd expanded their family from three to four by welcoming their second son, Phineas, into the world, making Silas (who was born in 2015) a big brother. For two people so famous, they somehow managed to pull off the impossible as no one outside their nearest and dearest even knew that "The Sinner" actor was pregnant.

Daily Mail broke the news and claimed that Biel's mom had been spending a lot of time with her daughter and the newborn. It was Brian McKnight who then confirmed the baby reports later that month when the singer — seemingly unaware the couple hadn't revealed the news themselves — told Hollywood Life that Timberlake and Biel had welcomed a "new baby."

It wasn't until six months later when we finally got the news confirmed by one of the proud parents. Timberlake announced the baby reports were true during a virtual appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in January, when he also confirmed his second son's name. "He's awesome, and he's so cute. And nobody's sleeping. But we're thrilled. We're thrilled, couldn't be happier, very grateful," he said.

But it turns out all the secretive hoopla wasn't exactly the plan all along. Read on for what Jessica Biel is saying now about her top-secret pregnancy.