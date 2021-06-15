Are Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Thinking Of Expanding Their Brand Even More?

It's been a lucrative year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The celebrity couple signed a deal for $18 million with Spotify and there's also a Netflix package to bring their Archewell Foundation between $120 and $150 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. According to The Daily Mail, the couple is thinking of expanding their brand even more! What?

Business Insider reported on the forecast that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could build a billion-dollar brand. In addition to their media deals, the outlet noted Prince Harry has two influential jobs to add to his résumé in 2021. First, Harry got a part-time gig at the Aspen Institute, working on the new Commission on Information Disorder. The former royal also has a role at BetterUp Inc., a Silicon Valley mental health startup. Meanwhile, according to Town & Country, the Duchess of Sussex invested in Clevr Blends, an instant oat milk latte startup, in late 2020.

Keep reading to learn what Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly want to do next to expand their growing brand.