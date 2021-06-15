What's Really Going On With Dorit Kemsley And Lisa Vanderpump?

It looks like reality TV got between "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley and her former costar Lisa Vanderpump. Although the ladies were friends prior to sharing the small screen together, fans remember their falling out when Lisa left the cast while filming Season 9.

At the time, Dorit had adopted a dog for Lisa's Vanderpump Dogs rescue foundation before re-homing the pooch and later making headlines, per Us Weekly. After Kyle Richards accused Lisa of selling the story to the press, the women have been at odds ever since and it doesn't look like they plan to make amends anytime soon.

"I [left the show] because I was very, very, very unhappy and I didn't appreciate being called a liar," the restaurateur told Us Weekly on their "Getting Real with the Housewives" podcast in March 2021. "To accuse me of selling a story, when you never get stories come out of my restaurants, you know, so it was such an insult to me. It was about my heart, it was about the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which was something that was born out of complete compassion and my passion project. I just thought, 'I'm done with it.'"

As for Dorit, she told the outlet she felt "betrayed" by Lisa when their relationship went south in 2019, stating, "Things have a way of twisting and turning." But although some time has passed since the incident, it looks like their wounds are still sore. Keep scrolling for more details.