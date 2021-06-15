Piers Morgan Has Another Message For Meghan And Harry

In 2021, Piers Morgan has not shied away from letting his feelings about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry be known. In fact, he even lost his longtime job over his controversial and very insensitive comments about the duchess' struggles with her mental health. Though Morgan appeared to be a fan of Meghan when she and Harry first started dating in 2016, per Hello!, their unlikely friendship changed after the royal couple announced their engagement.

"I didn't hear from Meghan again after her royal romance erupted into the public gaze, which is perfectly understandable under the circumstances," he said in his column for the Daily Mail. "All will be forgiven though if I get an invite to the wedding of the year." He never got an invitation.

Then, after Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down as members of the royal family, the former morning news host has made his stance even clearer: He's not a fan. Interestingly enough, Morgan's vendetta against the royals is a "one-sided TV feud" as his "relentless negative commentary" has all gone unanswered, according to Vanity Fair. Unfortunately, Meghan's silence has not stopped the TV host from sharing his opinions — and he's also taken issue with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's demand for privacy even though they've signed deals with Netflix and Spotify.

