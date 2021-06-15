Piers Morgan Speaks Out About Chrissy Teigen

Piers Morgan is calling out Chrissy Teigen — again — after more (alleged) cyberbullying tweets from the model surfaced in mid-June.

The "Cravings" author first made headlines in May for bullying when Courtney Stodden — who initially gained fame at 16 after marrying a 51-year-old actor, per ABC News — revealed in an interview with The Daily Beast that Teigen "wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself."

Following Stodden's accusations, Teigen subsequently apologized to them on Twitter on May 12, writing that she was "mortified and sad at who I used to be," and will "forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago." The apology did not go well with the public, and Teigen stepped away from the platform until mid-June when she resurfaced to give another apology.

"As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I'm truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?" Teigen wrote in a post via Medium, adding, "...There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets." (Later that day, fashion designer Michael Costello also accused Teigen of cyberbullying him.)

Teigen's apology, clearly, did not impress Morgan, who sounded off in his own column about her behavior. Find out what he said below.