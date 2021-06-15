Piers Morgan Speaks Out About Chrissy Teigen
Piers Morgan is calling out Chrissy Teigen — again — after more (alleged) cyberbullying tweets from the model surfaced in mid-June.
The "Cravings" author first made headlines in May for bullying when Courtney Stodden — who initially gained fame at 16 after marrying a 51-year-old actor, per ABC News — revealed in an interview with The Daily Beast that Teigen "wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself."
Following Stodden's accusations, Teigen subsequently apologized to them on Twitter on May 12, writing that she was "mortified and sad at who I used to be," and will "forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago." The apology did not go well with the public, and Teigen stepped away from the platform until mid-June when she resurfaced to give another apology.
"As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I'm truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?" Teigen wrote in a post via Medium, adding, "...There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets." (Later that day, fashion designer Michael Costello also accused Teigen of cyberbullying him.)
Teigen's apology, clearly, did not impress Morgan, who sounded off in his own column about her behavior. Find out what he said below.
Piers Morgan doesn't think Chrissy Teigen should be forgiven
In a column for The Daily Mail published on June 15, Piers Morgan, who has feuded with Chrissy Teigen in the past, wrote that the cookbook author doesn't deserve any forgiveness for her past tweets. "She wants a second chance, to prove she's changed. But why does she deserve that?" Morgan asked in his column, while referencing Teigen's past tweets. "She never apologized for any of her hateful tweets until they were unearthed, and she never showed an ounce of compassion or forgiveness to any of her myriad victims that she so relentlessly hounded and tried to ruin."
Morgan also called for Teigen to "spare me your pathetic crocodile tears," and accused her of "fueling cancel culture," which ultimately resulted in her canceling herself, he claimed. "You're getting canceled yourself because it turned out you're worse than any of the people you trolled," he added. Morgan then concluded his column by calling Teigen a "nast[y] hypocritical bully."
At the time of this writing, Teigen has yet to respond to Morgan's comments, but it's clear that his disdain for her has only gotten deeper.