What Happened To Drew Peterson's Kids?

Convicted murderer Drew Peterson had four wives and six children before being sentenced to decades in prison. As the Chicago Tribune detailed, the former Illinois police officer was first under scrutiny when his fourth wife Stacy disappeared in 2007. As the police investigated her disappearance, authorities took another look at the death of his third wife, Kathleen Savio.

Savio was found dead in her dry bathtub in March 2004, and it had been ruled an accident, per the Tribune. However, Stacy's disappearance prompted investigators to exhume Savio's body for another examination. That time, Savio's death was determined to have been a homicide, according to the outlet. Drew was arrested in conjunction with his third wife's death and was convicted in 2012, receiving a 38-year sentence.

"Over time, you hear enough (from police). They can't all be full of sh*t. ... I'm sure he did it," Drew's son Stephen said of the suspicions that his father killed both Stacy and Savio, per Chicago Tribune. (The outlet notes Drew has never been convicted of killing Stacy, and maintains his innocence.)

As ABC 7 detailed in 2016, Drew received an additional 40-year sentence for allegedly plotting to kill James Glasgow, the Will County State's attorney, who was on the team that helped ensure the guilty verdict in the Savio case. "The outrage of me doing my job as a prosecutor, and this defendant having the audacity to try and have me killed for doing my job is just a moral outrage," Glasgow said.