What We Know About The New Direction Victoria's Secret Is Going In
Victoria's Secret is getting a full-on makeover but this time, it's not about the lingerie as much as who's wearing it. The company announced they have completely rebranded and are launching two new initiatives that "are designed to positively impact the lives of women," according to a press release. The move comes after the retailer got rid of the "Angel" title and the fashion show that came with it in 2019 — after criticism for not including women of all sizes, as well as the lack of diversity in the models. According to People, there were also allegations that the company created a "culture of misogyny and abuse" for its models. Its former longtime CEO even allegedly had ties to Jeffrey Epstein and its former chief marketing officer was accused of sexual harassment and bullying.
Chief Executive Officer Martin Waters explained how the brand now wants to change its image and is on "an incredible journey to become the world's leading advocate for women." He continued, "This is a dramatic shift for our brand."
As part of the rebrand, the lingerie company is launching The VS Collective and The Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers. The latter will fund cancer research and donate "at least $5 million annually to examine and address racial and gender inequities and unlock new innovations that improve cancer outcomes for all women." Yet it seems that The VS Collective is getting the most attention. Here's why.
Megan Rapinoe and Priyanka Chopra are among the new spokeswomen
Say so long to the supermodels that once promoted Victoria's Secret's lingerie and say hello to a new group of women whose mission is to "drive positive change:" The VS Collective. They include soccer star Megan Rapinoe, South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, journalist Amanda de Cadenet, Chinese skier Eileen Gu, body advocate Paloma Elsesser, and Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio, who became the brand's first transgender model in 2019.
Rapinoe, who is an LGBTQIA+ activist, revealed in a release, "So often I felt myself on the outside looking in with brands in the beauty and fashion industry, and I'm thrilled to be creating a space that sees the true spectrum of ALL women." Sampaio shared the same sentiment about inclusivity, explaining how it's "opening these doors for trans women like me, by celebrating, uplifting and advocating for ALL women." Chopra added, "I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria's Secret to feel represented and like they belong." Page Six reports that the group won't be modeling the lingerie but promoting the brand as its spokeswomen.
According to the Daily Mail, a former VS executive once claimed that the public wasn't into seeing plus-size or transgender models, because "The show is a fantasy." It's clear that Victoria's Secret is ready to change that outdated approach, which is what the public seems to really want.