What We Know About The New Direction Victoria's Secret Is Going In

Victoria's Secret is getting a full-on makeover but this time, it's not about the lingerie as much as who's wearing it. The company announced they have completely rebranded and are launching two new initiatives that "are designed to positively impact the lives of women," according to a press release. The move comes after the retailer got rid of the "Angel" title and the fashion show that came with it in 2019 — after criticism for not including women of all sizes, as well as the lack of diversity in the models. According to People, there were also allegations that the company created a "culture of misogyny and abuse" for its models. Its former longtime CEO even allegedly had ties to Jeffrey Epstein and its former chief marketing officer was accused of sexual harassment and bullying.

Chief Executive Officer Martin Waters explained how the brand now wants to change its image and is on "an incredible journey to become the world's leading advocate for women." He continued, "This is a dramatic shift for our brand."

As part of the rebrand, the lingerie company is launching The VS Collective and The Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers. The latter will fund cancer research and donate "at least $5 million annually to examine and address racial and gender inequities and unlock new innovations that improve cancer outcomes for all women." Yet it seems that The VS Collective is getting the most attention. Here's why.