Why You Won't See Rick Leventhal On Fox News Anymore

Rick Leventhal is known for his news coverage on Fox News, but reality TV fans probably know him as the husband of Kelly Dodd on "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

The pair became a couple in August 2019 and Rick proposed a few months later, per People. Kelly was clearly over the moon, telling the outlet in November 2019, "I'm beyond excited for our future together." "Rick is my best friend. My partner in crime. I'm so in love. I can't believe this happened to me. I feel like I just won the lottery." Rick echoed her sentiments, saying he was the "luckiest guy on earth." The couple kept the whirlwind romance going and married on October 10, 2020, in an "intimate" California ceremony, per People.

It appears Leventhal is forever basking in the honeymoon stage of his marriage, or at least, his honeymoon stage with Fox News is over. Viewers will not be seeing much of him on their screens anymore. Keep reading for more details.