Has Jonny Lee Miller Already Met Angelina Jolie's Kids?

In a year when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reunited in a redux of Bennifer 1.0 (and quickly too, following the latter's April split from Alex Rodriguez), it seems Angelina Jolie might be seeking companionship from her past as well. On June 11, Jolie surprised the world by entering ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller's Brooklyn apartment building with a wine bottle in hand and zero entourage or security, Page Six reported. As the outlet noted, Jolie departed Miller's residence alone three hours later. That sure sounds like something's a-brewing!

As per a 2004 B magazine interview (via the Mirror), Jolie had called divorcing Miller "probably the dumbest thing I've ever done." This took place, of course, one year after she divorced her second husband, Billy Bob Thornton, suggesting Miller might have never left Jolie's mind.

Jolie also told The Calgary-Sun (via the Daily Mail) the timing back in the 1990s might have been off for her and Miller. "Jonny and I never fought and we never hurt each other... He deserves more than I am prepared to give at this time in my life, but there is a very good possibility that we could get married again some time in the future." Could that "time" be the fateful year of 2021? Read on for details about whether Jolie's ex-husband has met her children.