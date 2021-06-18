Casey Anthony's Friend From Prison Reveals The 'Red Flags' About Her Behavior During Her Murder Trial - Exclusive

This point is worth reiterating. If Casey Anthony wasn't involved in Caylee's death, how could she have any insight into the contents of a random bag of human remains? "So you just saw the same red flag I did," Adams admitted to Nicki Swift.

But that's not the end of this story, or this friendship. In December of 2008, police did find Caylee's body. Forensics confirmed the tiny skull and smattering of decomposed bones were indeed the missing toddler. Adams was there as Casey got this news too, and this time, Casey's reaction was intense. "She was completely hysterical," Adams recalled. "And again, like any parent or mother should be. And that's how I interpreted that reaction from her."

Casey's attorneys eventually contended two-year-old Caylee had accidentally drowned in the family pool and Casey had merely covered up the death. Adams came to believe her prison pal's version of events: "I mean, I think everyone has their suspicions and I do believe that she did it, but I do very much believe that it was an accident. It definitely was not intentional." Detectives insinuated Casey was emotionless, but ultimately, it was her "hysterical" outburst upon police discovering Caylee's corpse — something Casey could've potentially assisted with all along — which convinced Adams that Casey wasn't a murderer. "When they actually found Caylee and I saw her reaction," Adams said, "that was just an affirmation [of her innocence] I felt."

