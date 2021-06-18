Ant Anstead Opens Up About Moving Out Of His Home With Christina Haack

TV host Ant Anstead is opening up about his split from "Flip or Flop" star Christina Haack in September 2020. The two, who had tied the knot in 2018, had renovated a home together in Newport Beach, California, which they shared with their baby son Hudson and the rest of their blended family, as both he and Christina had two other children from previous marriages. And as the automotive expert recently revealed to People, he left the home immediately after the breakup. But more on that below.

Initially, Ant moved into a small rental apartment but stayed longer than he planned. He explained, "I was looking for a house quite quickly [after the split], probably after three or four months, because I felt displaced, I felt homeless. But for whatever reason, it just didn't work." The "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" host added that it turned out for the best saying, "Looking back with the benefit of the last nine or 10 months, I've realized that actually, being held in that really simple space, not only does has it meant I've ended up with the house of my dreams, but it's actually meant that I simplified my life."

The house of his dreams Ant is referring to is his new home he recently purchased for him and Hudson in Laguna Beach. Keep scrolling for those details, as well as his emotions since the split.