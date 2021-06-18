Kris Jenner Reveals Who Is The Most Difficult Daughter To Work With
All the secrets are finally spilling behind the Kardashian empire, as the women of the family sat down with Andy Cohen to recap the last 15 years of their reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The reunion special, Part 1 of which came out on June 17, forced Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kyle, and Kris to answer some hard-hitting questions about famous scenes from the reality series, and call each other out on how they handled their most dramatic moments.
Matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, addressed popular internet memes that looked at the mom as the "devilish mastermind" behind some of the family's most shocking scandals, and told Cohen she doesn't feel bad about taking 10 percent from her kids. "I work really hard, and I think that I'm valuable to the deals that we do and the businesses that we create," said Kris (via E! News). "I think a manager is definitely somebody who organizes all the chaos and tries to come up with some great ideas and work together and collab with the kids." "Our mom works so hard," Khloe agreed.
To Kris's credit, the "momager" managed her family into 20 seasons of reality television, countless spinoffs, and multiple businesses, with two of her daughters becoming billionaires. Throughout all the success, she revealed to Cohen which of her daughters gives her the biggest headache and which is her easiest client.
Kris Jenner also revealed the "easiest" child to manage
On the part of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion, Andy Cohen pressed the Kardashian family on the questions fans have been dying to get answers to. From Kim Kardashian's short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries, to Kylie Jenner's lip fillers, the reunion special brought out all the secrets it promised. "Momager" Kris Jenner opened up about what it's really like managing her family and who is the most difficult to work with.
"Who's the hardest [to manage]? Who gives you the most lip?" asked Cohen (via E! News). The "KUWTK" star immediately responded with "Kourtney," to which her daughter even agreed. "I don't want to do things if it's not something I'm really into doing," Kourtney said, standing by her mother's admission. "My answer is 'no' for most things and if it's gonna be 'yes,' I want to know every detail of what I'm gonna be asked of."
For fans of the reality series, the answer doesn't come as too much of a surprise. Kourtney Kardashian was the first of the family ready to separate from their hit series. As to who is the "easiest" to manage? According to Kris, it's Kendall Jenner. So there you have it!