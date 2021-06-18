Kris Jenner Reveals Who Is The Most Difficult Daughter To Work With

All the secrets are finally spilling behind the Kardashian empire, as the women of the family sat down with Andy Cohen to recap the last 15 years of their reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The reunion special, Part 1 of which came out on June 17, forced Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kyle, and Kris to answer some hard-hitting questions about famous scenes from the reality series, and call each other out on how they handled their most dramatic moments.

Matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, addressed popular internet memes that looked at the mom as the "devilish mastermind" behind some of the family's most shocking scandals, and told Cohen she doesn't feel bad about taking 10 percent from her kids. "I work really hard, and I think that I'm valuable to the deals that we do and the businesses that we create," said Kris (via E! News). "I think a manager is definitely somebody who organizes all the chaos and tries to come up with some great ideas and work together and collab with the kids." "Our mom works so hard," Khloe agreed.

To Kris's credit, the "momager" managed her family into 20 seasons of reality television, countless spinoffs, and multiple businesses, with two of her daughters becoming billionaires. Throughout all the success, she revealed to Cohen which of her daughters gives her the biggest headache and which is her easiest client.

Read on for what she said!