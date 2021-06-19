Inside Gwen Stefani's Surprise Party For Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has certainly made no secret of her love for Blake Shelton over the years. The two haven't exactly been shy about their love since they first got together in 2015 and have repeatedly gushed about one another in interviews and across social media.

Both have swapped compliments in the public eye, with each singing superstar claiming that the other actually saved their life. "Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces," Shelton famously told Billboard in July 2016.

Stefani returned that sweet sentiment during a December 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Blake saved my life, everybody knows that. Like, we're just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives. So we're just trying to savor every moment together," she said.

Fast-forward to October 2020 and Stefani and Shelton took their relationship to the next level when they confirmed via matching Instagram posts that they were engaged after five years of dating. Stefani then seemingly hinted a wedding wasn't too far away in a June Instagram post that appeared to be taken during her bachelorette party.

So, it's no surprise that Stefani wanted to go all out for her man when he turned the big 45. Scroll on for the details.