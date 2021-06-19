The Tragic Death Of Champ Biden

Just five months after President Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021, one of his dogs has died. The president revealed the news on Instagram and Twitter on June 19, sharing that German shepherd Champ "passed away peacefully at home." "Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him," Biden wrote. Simple and straightforward, the president's message conveys just how much the pup meant to him.

When Biden took office, he resumed the presidential tradition of having dogs in the White House. Unlike the vast majority of U.S. presidents, former president Donald Trump didn't have a dog. Biden's pets also made history when he took office; his second dog, Major, was the first shelter rescue dog in the White House. (Unfortunately, Major faced some behavioral issues after arriving in his new home and was temporarily sent back to Delaware after multiple "biting incidents.")

Keep reading to see what else the president said about his late dog, Champ.