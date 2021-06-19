Bill Maher Is Fuming Over Lin-Manuel Miranda

Despite Lin-Manuel Miranda's apology over the controversy surrounding the film adaptation of his 2005 musical "In the Heights," it seems that others in the entertainment industry aren't willing to let sleeping dogs lie. "In the Heights," which is centered on the lives and struggles of Latinx characters in the New York City neighborhood known as Washington Heights, found itself in the eye of a storm over its lack of Afro-Latinx representation among its cast, with many pointing to the issue of colorism within the Latinx community and in Hollywood at large.

While Miranda was quick to issue a statement in which he expressed remorse over his oversight and his role in contributing to "the hurt and frustration over colorism, of feeling still unseen in the feedback," others have since expressed outrage over his response. Now, Bill Maher has joined those ranks, stating so during the June 18 episode of his titular HBO show "Real Time with Bill Maher."

So, what did Maher, who is no stranger to controversy himself, have to say about Lin-Manuel Miranda? And why is he angry over the multi-hyphenate's statement? Read on after the jump to find out.