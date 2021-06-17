Why Is Rita Moreno Disappointed In Herself For Supporting Lin-Manuel Miranda?

Though "Hamilton" superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda seems like he can do no wrong, the entertainment industry polymath is seemingly as fallible as the rest of us, as has been made evident by the growing controversy over the film adaptation of the Broadway musical that made him famous, "In the Heights." While critics have praised "In the Heights" for its authentic portrayal of Latinidad on-screen, others have expressed dismay over colorism within its cast over the lack of Afro-Latinx representation.

As CBS News noted in its coverage of the controversy, Miranda has since apologized publicly over the matter in an official statement on June 14. "I'm seeing the discussion around Afro Latino representation in our film this weekend and it is clear that many in our dark-skinned Afro Latino community don't feel sufficiently represented within it, particularly the leading roles," read Miranda's statement. "I can hear the hurt and frustration over colorism, of feeling still unseen in the feedback."

But, while Miranda's apology would have otherwise quelled the growing discontent over the film's casting choices, another prominent award-winning actor and Latinx icon added fuel to the fire without entirely knowing it: "West Side Story" and "One Day at a Time" star Rita Moreno. But now, following the wake of the controversy, it seems like she has changed her tune. Keep on reading to find out more.