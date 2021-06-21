Donald Trump's Message For Father's Day Is Raising Eyebrows

Despite the fact that ex-President Donald Trump's more-or-less official website was shut down for good in early June, it seems that the one-time real estate tycoon is still set on making his feelings and opinions known. Considering his highly-publicized bans from major mainstream social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter have somewhat hindered his ability to magnify his messages as in days of yore, Trump seemingly has his mind set on circumventing these impositions.

The most recent example of this became evidently clear on June 20, in which Trump managed to get a particular message out in time for this year's Father's Day. But unlike the Hallmark card parents might expect on the third Sunday in June every year, Trump's statement purportedly tended towards a more backhanded, swiping route. And much like the many, many tweets and posts he used to send to the world on a daily basis, this one took aim at a number of his old targets.

So what did Donald Trump's Father's Day message contain? And what kind of response did it receive? Keep on reading after the jump to find out all about it.