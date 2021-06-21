The Reason Tucker Carlson Says He'll Never Run For President

Even though talks of the 2024 election seemingly began almost immediately after President Joe Biden was sworn into office in January, the topic amongst the Republican voter base has yet to lose steam. While a recent poll conducted at a conservative summit in Denver in June yielded surprising results — namely, that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beat out ex-President Donald Trump as the most popular contender for the GOP nomination — it seems that other noted right-wing figures have also found themselves in the fray. Out of those is none other than Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who, despite not having any experience as a career politician, has still seemingly endeared himself to the voter base that tunes into his show on a regular basis.

But despite murmurs with regards to Carlson's potential as a possible pick for the highest office the U.S. has to offer, it seems that Carlson himself wants nothing to do with it. And on a recent episode of the right-wing podcast "Ruthless," the pundit was happy to explain exactly why he had no intention of ever running for presidential office. Why is that the case? Keep on scrolling to find out.