Rachel Lindsay Feels 'Disrespected' By Her New York Mag Cover. Here's Why.

Rachel Lindsay has been making headlines for the interview she did with Chris Harrison on "Extra," which ultimately led to his firing as host of "The Bachelor" franchise. The former Bachelorette teamed up with New York Magazine to write a first-person essay for the cover about her experience with the franchise, which began when she was a contestant on season 21 of "The Bachelor" in 2016. In the article, she revealed that she and her "Higher Learning" podcast co-host Van Lathan believe there are two groups of "Bachelor" fans. "There is a Bachelor Nation, and there is a Bachelor Klan," she explained. "Bachelor Klan is hateful, racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, and homophobic. They are afraid of change." Following the fall-out from the "Extra" interview, the former lawyer from Dallas announced she was going to step away from the franchise. "I'm exhausted from defending myself against a toxic fandom," she wrote in the essay.

In the article, the former lawyer also explained how some fans of the show blame her for the firing of Chris Harrison. "I was known as the contestant who was always starting trouble," she wrote. "'That Rachel Lindsay,' the one who couldn't stay quiet, who bites the hand that feeds, Bachelor Nation's public enemy No. 1. Later, I would be known as the one responsible for Harrison's eventually leaving the franchise."

