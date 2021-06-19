How Much Money Did Chris Harrison Get To Leave The Bachelor?

Chris Harrison is officially out of the "Bachelor" franchise after months of social media outrage, apologies, and statements from past contestants refusing to work with Harrison amid controversy of racially insensitive comments the host made on "Extra."

It all started in February 2021 when Harrison appeared in an interview with "Bachelorette" alum Rachel Lindsay to discuss Season 20 of "The Bachelor" with Matt James. At the time, Bachelor Nation was grappling with resurfaced photos of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell at a plantation party. The former "Bachelor" host defended Rachael, which did not sit too well with fans.

Harrison apologized soon after the interview aired, saying in a statement, "While I do not speak for Rachael Kirckconnell, my intentions were simply to ask for grace in offering her an opportunity to speak on her own behalf." The apology did not quite cut it, and Harrison ended up taking a break from the franchise, deciding not to host the "After the Final Rose" special or Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette."

During Harrison's break, the host vowed to educate himself on racial issues, but with continued backlash, it was not long until the host was officially out at "The Bachelor" after 19 years hosting the hit reality series. Luckily for the celeb, the final goodbye meant a large payout from ABC.