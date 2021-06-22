James Michael Tyler Reveals More Devastating News About His Cancer Diagnosis

James Michael Tyler, who played the beloved Gunther of Central Perk on "Friends," made headlines when he revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis on a June 21 appearance "TODAY."

Tyler received the diagnosis in September 2018, but the cancer spread to other areas of his body. "I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones," he explained. "I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. ... It's stage 4 (now). Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me."

Due to the cancer's rapid spread, Tyler was paralyzed in the lower half of his body. The coronavirus pandemic did not make things any easier, as he missed a test. "I missed going in for a test, which was not a good thing," he shared. "So the cancer decided to mutate at the time of the pandemic, and so it's progressed."

