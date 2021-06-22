The Real Reason Kelly Dodd's COVID Vaccine Shot Has Fans Seeing Red

Kelly Dodd is fiercely defending herself following June 22 posts to her Instagram account that have fans seeing red. The videos — some shared to her Instagram Story and one shared through IGTV — documented the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star receiving the COVID-19 shot with her husband Rick Leventhal.

In both videos, the mom of one explains that she and Rick are getting the vaccine because her father and Rick's mother have been pushing them to get one. However, she repeated multiple times that she believes she should be in the clear regardless because they already contracted coronavirus, which apparently came from another housewife's kid. "And we already have the antibodies. We got COVID on New Year's. Heather Dubrow's son gave it to us," she explained. Rick sarcastically chimed in by thanking him for sharing the virus.

While some fans were supportive of the couple receiving the shot, an overwhelming amount of comments questioned Kelly's decision. "Your antibodies are so much more beneficial than the shot. Your body and choice. But I am shocked!" one fan commented under the IGTV. In reply, Kelly wrote, "Ok but people are still asking for evidence of vaccination for travel work & more. Proof of antibodies isn't enough." Another fan said that they were in disbelief that Kelly "caved" and received the vaccine.

Meanwhile, other fans were calling out Kelly for what seems to be a lie regarding the vaccine. Keep scrolling to learn why more fans were unhappy with the reality star.