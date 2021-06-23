The Real Reason Michael B. Jordan Is Changing The Name Of His Alcohol Line

Actor Michael B. Jordan is changing the name of his alcohol line after being accused of cultural appropriation. The "Black Panther" actor had recently launched a rum line that was originally named J'Ouvert. However, the name of the brand landed Jordan in some hot water, as the term stems from Trinbagonian and Caribbean culture.

In the packaging for the rum, the meaning of the word J'Ouvert is explained (via Yahoo) as "Derived from the [Antillean] Creole French term meaning 'daybreak,' J'OUVERT originated in the pre-dawn streets of Trinidad, as celebration of emancipation combined with Carnival season to serve as the festival informal commencements." Many argued that Jordan shouldn't profit off the term as he apparently has no connection to the Caribbean.

According to the Daily Mail, an online petition was even created to stop Jordan from trademarking "J'Ouvert" and received thousands of signatures. Many also took to social media, with one critic tweeting about how he "has the nerve to want to profit off West Indian culture." Another wrote, "you cannot own a tradition. you cannot trademark a tradition." Even rapper Nicki Minaj, who was born in Trinidad, got involved and posted an instagram that described the importance of the word in Caribbean culture. She urged Jordan to change the name in her caption, writing, "I'm sure MBJ didn't intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive— but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper."

It's clear Jordan noticed the fallout as he has since responded.