The Reason Allison Mack Turned On NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere

Allison Mack is set to be sentenced for racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering for aiding NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere in sex trafficking on June 30, per Deadline. Meanwhile, Raniere — the man who once called "Vanguard" by his devotees — is demanding that his own conviction be reviewed. The reason? One of them, at least, is the role that Mack — who prior to the NXIVM scandal, was best known for starring in the television series "Smallville" — played as one of NXIVM's highest-ranking leaders. His demand also comes on the heels of the news that Mack cooperated with federal prosecutors in their investigation into the cult after entering a guilty plea in 2019.

As Radar Online reported on June 22, court documents filed by Raniere's current legal representation stated that Raniere, who was sentenced to 120 years in October 2020 for multiple counts of sex trafficking and racketeering, demanded that the court overturn his conviction, due, in part, to Mack's past involvement with NXIVM. "The government's proof was insufficient as to a number of other counts, including all sex trafficking offenses," Raniere's team also said.

Mack, who could serve up to 40 years in prison herself, might be given a lighter sentence for cooperating with federal authorities. But Raniere wants his entire conviction overturned. Which is ... unlikely. Regardless, how exactly has Mack now helped in making the case against Raniere? Could she really end up with a shorter sentence? Keep on scrolling to find out.