Why Fittings Weren't Fun For Lisa Kudrow During Friends

"Friends" is regarded as one of the best comedies ever. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry, the NBC sitcom aired for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004. The show followed the antics and adventures of six friends living in New York City and the hilarity that ensued. The series was popular from the moment it premiered, eventually earning over 60 Emmy Award nominations, per Television Academy, and receiving ratings that showed millions of viewers tuning in each week, reported Nielsen.

Not only did the show help launch the careers of the six main cast members and several guest stars (like Craig Robinson and Ellen Pompeo, per Insider), but the TV program became so beloved by fans that it has spurred many memes and even a reunion. That's right! The "Friends" cast just reunited for a TV special that aired on HBO Max in May. The special, like the original show, was also a hit.

Though, in some cases, filming the reunion was better than staging the original show during the 1990s for some of the cast, like Lisa Kudrow. Read on to discover why the actor struggled on the show over 20 years ago.