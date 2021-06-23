Courteney Cox Reveals Her True Feelings About Jim Carrey

Courteney Cox is reminiscing on what it was like to work with Jim Carrey on the film "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" and is playing coy about a possible romance off screen. The actor appeared on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show on June 23, along with "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, where she dished some thoughts on Carrey and what it was like making the comedy.

Carrey and Cox — who played Ace Ventura and Melissa Robinson in the 1994 comedy — "became really good friends," according to the actor (via Yahoo!). Looking back on their time together, Cox remembers "cracking up all the time." She detailed the first time they rehearsed together and how Carrey "was just playing it straighter. And then he turned it on when we started filming and I thought, 'Oh my God, he's the funniest person.'"

In a 1994 interview, Cox said that while the "Mask" star is known for his humor, "He has another side to him, believe me, that's very serious and actually really intense." But, she admits, "[the comedy] is there all the time." Cox elaborated, saying, "he rolls out of bed" and the comedy stays "in him 24 hours a day" (via People). While she gushed about how much fun they had on screen, Cox is finally sharing how she felt off-screen.