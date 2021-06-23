Lizzo Hates Her New Haircut. Here's Why

Lizzo is one artist who is no stranger to head-turning looks! The pop singer has made a name for herself thanks to her "do what you want and say what you want attitude" ... oh and a No.1 hit song helps too! The "Truth Hurts" artist's confidence has even translated into her outfits that sometimes turn heads.

The artist spoke to Vogue in 2020 about how she plans to redefine the body positivity movement through representation for those often most left out of it. "Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren't separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club," said the singer. "I think it's lazy for me to just say I'm body positive at this point. It's easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body."

Part of that process for Lizzo seems to be engaging with fans honestly about her looks, including her latest hairstyle.