Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Diet Today

Like many of Hollywood's elite, Jennifer Aniston has maintained a strict diet and exercise routine throughout her career. The actor is known for being one of the most beautiful and fit women in the industry, and is it just us, or does it seem like she doesn't age? From her stint as Rachel on "Friends" to rocking a bikini next to Brooklyn Decker in "Just Go With It," Aniston has proven time and time again that she does not let age define her appearance or fitness goals.

Aniston has been on several diets, including an intermittent fasting kick. "I do intermittent fasting, so there's no food in the morning," she shared while doing press rounds for "The Morning Show" (via Insider). "I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours."

In 2020, Aniston's trainer, Leyon Azubuike, shared a few deets with Women's Health on the actor's workout routine. "We box, we jump rope, we do strength training, we do a lot of work with resistance bands — we're big on resistance bands," Azubuike said. "We rotate these things so it's always hard, she's consistently being challenged — I'm a big fan of switching things up, so the body reacts in a positive way and changes." Wow!

Keep scrolling to find out what Aniston recently switched up in her diet. (Hint: We love her even more for it.)