Ludacris Fans Are Seeing Red. Here's Why.

Ludacris established himself as one of the biggest rappers in hip-hop in the early 2000s following the release of his albums "Back for the First Time" and "Word of Mouf." The rapper scored No. 1 hits with his tracks, "Money Maker," "Stand Up," as well as other chart-topping songs on which he was featured, like Usher's "Yeah!" and Fergie's "Glamorous."

He was able to parlay his success on the mic into an acting career as he appeared in the second "Fast & Furious" film, "2 Fast 2 Furious," as Tej Parker. The Atlanta-born rapper auditioned for the role while he "was on tour with Eminem." Ludacris claimed that "Ja Rule was supposed to get this part, and they couldn't come to an agreement," he revealed on "Entertainment Weekly's Binge: The Fast Saga" podcast.

Ludacris' role scored him parts in other action films such as "Gamer" and "Max Payne." Plus, he expanded his range to appear in dramas including "Crash" and "The Ride," per IMDb. Ludacris' Tej became a staple in the wildly popular movies, as the actor appeared in "F9: The Fast Saga" and the final two films of the franchise. "Every good thing has to come to an end at some point," he told Fatherly on June 17. The multi-hyphenate performer is arguably as well-known for his on-screen performances as he is for his music career.

And a recent tweet just made Ludacris' fans incensed.