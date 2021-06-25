The Real Meaning Behind Doja Cat's 'You Right' With The Weeknd

Doja Cat's long-awaited second album, "Planet Her," is finally here. While Doja Cat has been in the music industry for a while, her third LP feels a bit different than the ones that came before it. Her first two albums saw Doja as a rising star, making a case for herself as a force to be reckoned with. Now, with three Grammy nominations, a Hot 100 topper, and a slew of unforgettable performances under her belt, she has far more fans and collaborators than doubters.

Someone who falls into both the "fan" and "collaborator" category is The Weeknd. The two had previously joined forces on the remix to his 2020 single "In Your Eyes." The experience was apparently enough to turn The Weeknd into a fan. "Doja is a star, and has created a unique universe you just want to lose yourself in," he told Billboard in April. "She's got such drive and vast creative vision that we will be seeing her impact for a very long time to come."

The flattery doesn't stop there — the two sing each other's praises on the steamy duet "You Right," the second official single from "Planet Her." Here's what you should know about the track.