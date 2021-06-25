Prince Harry Already Faced Drama On His Trip To The UK

Prince Harry boarded a plane at Los Angeles International Airport headed for London's Heathrow Airport on June 24, according to the Daily Mail, and there's already been some drama. The Duke of Sussex will quarantine at Frogmore Cottage for at least five days before making an appearance at the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue, set to take place at Kensington Palace on July 1. "Harry touched down at Heathrow's Terminal Five at 12.38pm today on a Boeing 777-323 on American Airlines flight AA134, which left Los Angeles International Airport last night at about 7pm local time," the Daily Mail reports.

This trip marks Harry's second trip back to the UK this year; he previously flew to London back in April to attend Prince Philip's funeral. With a new baby at home, however, Harry is not expected to stay in London for longer than necessary. A source told Us Weekly that this trip will be "fleeting" as the duke really wants to get home to his wife, Meghan Markle, and the couple's two children; Archie and Lilibet Diana. And while Harry likely hopes that everything will be smooth sailing this trip, he was supposedly at the airport when something crazy went down. Keep reading to find out more.