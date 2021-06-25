The Real Reason Wendy Williams Is Sparking Outrage Over Britney Spears

Britney Spears broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship at a June 23 court hearing, giving a 20-minute speech where she divulged startling details about just how much control her father, Jamie Spears, has had over her life for the last decade. The pop star called into the hearing virtually, revealing that under the conservatorship, she allegedly got forced to perform on multiple occasions when she didn't want to, was put on lithium and was not even allowed to remove her IUD, per CNN.

"I deserve to have a life. I've worked my whole life," the "Toxic" singer confessed. "I feel ganged up on, I feel bullied, I feel left out and alone. I'm tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody," per CNN. Following the hearing, there was an outpour of support for the "Piece of Me" singer on social media from fans and celebrities alike. Justin Timberlake tweeted, "Jess [Biel] and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live." Andy Cohen showed support on "Watch What Happens Live," saying, "Britney, after the courage you showed today, you are 100% stronger than yesterday."

Wendy Williams was another celebrity who condemned the Spears family for their role in this controversial conservatorship — however, her comments haven't been well-received — here's why.