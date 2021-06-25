Here's What Prison Pal Robyn Adams Really Thinks About Casey Anthony's Acquittal - Exclusive

Casey Anthony might have been found not guilty of the murder of her two-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony in 2008, but the public never believed her story. Those closest to the case were also suspicious of Anthony from the start. "She has shown no emotion," a lead investigator told ABC News. Even Casey's own parents thought she was involved when they discovered her reeking vehicle and told 9-11, "it smells like there's been a dead body in the damn car."

Maybe the only person in America who believed in Anthony was Robyn Adams, a woman she met in prison while awaiting trial. Adams was a former nurse whose boyfriend got her involved in a marijuana scheme, and, just like Anthony, her life came crashing down. The two started a correspondence on the inside, at first passing notes through the prison bookshelf. The unlikely friendship blossomed and Anthony confided in Adams, so much so, the prosecution would eventually call her as a witness during the trial.

Adams had her doubts too though. She saw "red flags" when Anthony reacted suspiciously to the discovery of human remains during the investigation, seeming absolutely sure they weren't Caylee's. (How would she know?!) Adams is still piecing it all together, and she's doing it on-camera in Lifetime's intriguing new docu-series "Cellmate Secrets." She sat down with Nicki Swift to tell us what she thinks about that not guilty verdict, and so much more.