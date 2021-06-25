Mike Pence Just Distanced Himself Some More From Donald Trump

While former Vice President Mike Pence seemingly, purposely kept himself out of the limelight following his exit from the White House in January, it appears that he's finally stepping back out into the public eye. Despite the lukewarm reception Pence has reportedly received during major appearances, such as a conservative Christian summit held in Denver earlier in June, it looks like the ex-VP remains undeterred in this pursuit. Not only that, but Pence could feasibly be distancing himself from his one-time boss, former President Donald Trump, as his latest public address would suggest.

As CNN reported on June 25, Pence delivered his latest speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., in which he remarked upon things that have become, in a way, the defining final moments of his tenure in office: namely, the Jan. 6 right-wing insurrection at Capitol Hill and Trump's continuous attempts to convince others that the November 2020 election was rigged — a claim that has been repeatedly debunked.

So, what did Mike Pence have to say about it all? Keep on reading to find out.