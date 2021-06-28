The Truth About The Brad Pitt And Andra Day Dating Rumors

What's really going on with Brad Pitt and Andra Day? The twosome hit the headlines together after it was reported that Pitt and Day had supposedly been spotted together in April at the 2021 Academy Awards, and it sounded very much like dating could be in the cards.

An insider alleged to the Mirror at the time that Pitt had apparently had his eye on the stunning actor and singer for a little while and had seemingly tried to shoot his shot at the Oscars. "They were flirting backstage and are believed to have swapped numbers," the source claimed. "It could be just professional, but some of [Pitt's] pals have been talking about what a great couple they would make."

The possible new couple then became the talk of tinsel town as fans, gossip columns, and shows — including "The Wendy Williams Show" — speculated about the twosome. But what's really going on here?

Well, Day got very candid about her relationship with Pitt in June — and she dropped a bit of a bombshell about where she stands with the A-Lister. Keep scrolling to find out what she had to say.