What Really Saved Cardi B's Marriage?

In case you missed it, Cardi B and husband Offset are expecting their second child together. Soon after debuting her pregnant belly while performing at the 2021 BET Awards on June 27, the "WAP" star took to Instagram to share a few looks from her recent maternity shoot.

In one picture, Cardi is posing with her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, who can be seen rubbing her stomach. "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny," she wrote in the caption, referring to her own sister Hennessy Carolina. "But one thing for sure is they'll have each other's back like no one else ever will," she continued. In another post, the rapper explained how her and Offset overcame their marriage woes, which eventually led to their second pregnancy.

