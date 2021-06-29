What Really Saved Cardi B's Marriage?
In case you missed it, Cardi B and husband Offset are expecting their second child together. Soon after debuting her pregnant belly while performing at the 2021 BET Awards on June 27, the "WAP" star took to Instagram to share a few looks from her recent maternity shoot.
In one picture, Cardi is posing with her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, who can be seen rubbing her stomach. "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny," she wrote in the caption, referring to her own sister Hennessy Carolina. "But one thing for sure is they'll have each other's back like no one else ever will," she continued. In another post, the rapper explained how her and Offset overcame their marriage woes, which eventually led to their second pregnancy.
What exactly did Cardi and Offset do to repair their troubled marriage? Find out more below.
Cardi B and Offset learned how to 'listen' and 'communicate'
As fans will remember, Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020, reportedly due to Offset's infidelity. "Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they've been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby," a source claimed to People at the time. "She also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough."
However, in November, Cardi changed her mind and officially dropped the divorce. The month prior, Offset surprised her with a $330,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan truck for her 28th birthday (via XXL). Now, the two seem to be as happy as ever.
While announcing her second pregnancy on Instagram, Cardi explained how the two saved their marriage. "We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing," she wrote. "Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes," she continued.