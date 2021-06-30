Here's How The Tension Rises For Kelsey Owens In Siesta Key Season 4 - Exclusive

MTV's "Siesta Key" just returned for a fourth season, and viewers have already witnessed a plethora of drama go down amongst the cast. One of the focal points of new episodes has been Kelsey Owen and Juliette Porter launching rival swimsuit brands, and the major breakdown of their once close friendship. To make matters even more complicated, much of the cast was transported from Florida's idyllic Siesta Key to Palm Island in the Grenadines in an attempt to keep everyone safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Kelsey, Juliette, and their group of friends found themselves spending a whole lot more time with one another, from which there was no escape.

"I hope that people who watch keep an open mind and enjoy it. I think not even just speaking for myself, but many of the cast members, this was probably one of the hardest seasons for us to film," Kelsey, who recently launched her swimwear brand By Kelsey Owens, told Nicki Swift. "Just being on an island and being close to one another 24/7 was different than anything we'd ever experienced. And during a pandemic, it was just a really crazy stressful time, so I think all of us were kind of facing a lot throughout the season."

Nicki Swift caught up with Kelsey Owens to find out exactly how the tension rises in Season 4 of "Siesta Key."