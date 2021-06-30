What We Know About Lady Gaga's Upcoming Appearance With Tony Bennett

As fans will already know, Lady Gaga and living legend Tony Bennett released a joint album together titled "Cheek to Cheek" in 2014. The LP topped the U.S. Billboard 200 and earned the iconic duo a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. During an interview with Bennett for Parade in 2014, Gaga expressed that the "Because of You" hitmaker saved her life. "I tell Tony every day that he saved my life," she said, adding, "I'm not going to say any names, but people get irrational when it comes to ­money – with how they treat you, with what they expect from you."

"But if you help an artist, it doesn't give you the right, once the artist is big, to take advantage of them...I was so sad. I couldn't sleep. I felt dead. And then I spent a lot of time with Tony. He wanted nothing but my friendship and my voice," the "Poker Face" chart-topper continued.

Since their collaborative album, it appears that Gaga and Bennett have remained friends over the years and will be reunited very soon for an upcoming performance and a new album. Keep reading to find out more.