The Real Reason Why Trump's CFO Is Going To Be Criminally Charged

After months of speculation from the public, the Manhattan district attorney's office is now expected to file charges against Donald Trump's Trump Organization and chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg on July 1, the Wall Street Journal reported. Initially, after allegations that Trump attempted interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election results surfaced, many thought the former president might face some criminal charges too. It turned out Trump had a much greater fire to deal with – his company's financial affairs have been under investigation since 2019, with New York Attorney General Letitia James joining the probe in May, per CNN. James' representative told the outlet they have informed Trump Organization officials their investigation was "no longer purely civil in nature" and now a "criminal" matter. Trump himself tweeted of the investigation when it began in 2019, per AP News, that it was a "witch hunt," and labeled New York State and Governor Andrew Cuomo as "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSERS."

In late May, USA Today reported that the investigation of Trump Organization's potential tax and bank-related fraud had intensified. As Meghan McCain said on "The View" then, though, "don't hold your breath" if you expect Trump himself to not only be charged, but convicted and imprisoned.

So, what is Trump Organization's CFO expected to be charged for? Keep reading for what we know so far.