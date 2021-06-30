Has Kate Middleton Really Been Reaching Out To Meghan Markle?

A sub-story of the friction Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have with the royals has been the reports of brewing tension between Meghan and Kate Middleton. Meghan was upset that a story circulated in the British press that she made Kate cry. This led the Duchess of Sussex to write an email in January 2020 to a royal aide to clarify the story with the press. "Well, if we're just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry]," Meghan wrote, according to a source at Harper's Bazaar.

During Harry and Meghan's landmark interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan claimed she never made Kate cry. The Duchess of Sussex said it was Kate who drove her to tears after they disagreed over the flower girl's dress. "What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do but that happened to me," she told Oprah (via Elle). The Duchess of Cambridge was upset that Meghan went public with their falling out, especially because the two had made amends. "Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying," royal author Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine in March (via Fox News). "Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press,” Nicholl added.

