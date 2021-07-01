Bebe Rexha Has Something To Say About Her Weight

Bebe Rexha may be known for being a chart-topping singer and songwriter, but fans will have noticed she uses her large platform to spread body positivity, too. In a 2021 interview with Gay Times, the "Meant To Be" hitmaker expressed that she is happy about not being considered the "perfect" pop star. "My fans like it when I talk about my mental health and my weight and not being what the 'perfect' pop star looks like," she said. "You know, I'm not a [US] size four, I'm an eight-to-ten. Some people are so good at the perfect pop girl thing: they work out every day and eat the perfect things and say the perfect things in interviews," the Grammy award-nominated star continued, admitting that will never be her.

While on vacation in Puerto Rico in May 2019, Rexha shared an unedited snapshot of herself on Instagram wearing a bikini on the beach. "I probably should of photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat. I probably should of photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should of made myself look taller and Smoothed my legs," Rexha wrote. "But I didn't. Society can really f**K with you. Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop." The upload proved to be very popular with her 10.7 million followers, racking up more than 1.1 million likes.

During a new TikTok upload, Rexha has more to say about her weight. Keep reading to learn more.